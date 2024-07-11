Water tanker mows down police constable in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A constable attached to a police station in the eastern outskirts of the city was killed in a collision with a private tanker on Tuesday night.
The Whitefield traffic police identified the victim as Dadavali (28), a Ballari native who worked at the Anugondanahalli police station.
An officer at the Whitefield station said that the collision between the two-wheeler and the water tanker occurred around 7.45 pm on Channasandra Main Road when Dadavali was on his way to report for duty. The tanker ran over Dadavali, leaving him with serious injuries.
The constable was declared dead on the way to Vydehi Hospital, Nallurhalli. The tanker driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have taken up the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
Published 10 July 2024, 23:15 IST