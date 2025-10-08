<p>Bengaluru: Wipro Commercial and Institutional Business (CIB), part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, on Wednesday launched MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, an experience hub that showcases future-ready workspace solutions.</p><p>This is the company’s first centre in Karnataka and the fourth in the country after Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Spread across 2,500 sq ft, the hub features IoT-enabled lighting systems and ergonomic seating solutions designed for offices, auditoriums, stadiums, and work-from-home setups.</p><p>Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Commercial and Institutional Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, told DH that the company invests over Rs 35 lakh in setting up each centre. “We are planning to open three more — in Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, and Coimbatore — within this fiscal,” he said.</p><p>According to Dhir, India’s lighting solutions market is valued at over Rs 6,000 crore, while the seating market is pegged at around Rs 4,000 crore, including unorganised players. “Bengaluru thrives on innovation, and its workplaces are evolving to meet the needs of a highly connected, knowledge-driven workforce,” he added.</p>.Bengaluru to witness 10-day expo of Indian handicrafts this October.<p>The company’s lighting solutions cater to three key segments — modern workplace, industrial, and outdoor lighting. The experience centre also showcases innovations such as Dark Sky-compliant lighting.</p><p>“With MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, we are enabling businesses to reimagine their work environments through smarter technology, thoughtful design, and sustainable practices,” Dhir said. “This is more than a showcase; it’s a collaborative hub where organisations can experience, experiment, and adopt solutions that enhance performance, improve employee well-being, and advance their sustainability goals.”</p><p>He added that the company currently offers over 100 ergonomic seating solutions and is witnessing double-digit growth. Wipro Lighting, he said, touched Rs 1,000 crore in revenue last year.</p><p>Wipro CIB is part of the $2.5 billion Wipro Enterprises and a division of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting. In 2022, Wipro Lighting created a new business unit combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solutions. Wipro Consumer Care began its lighting business in 1992.</p>