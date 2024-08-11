Woman finds phone camera hidden in Bengaluru coffee shop's washroom; accused employee sacked

Bengaluru: A netizen has claimed that a woman found a mobile phone with video recording switched on hidden inside the washroom of the outlet of Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road in Bengaluru. The incident came to light on Saturday following a social media post.
Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) posted on X a screenshot of the Instagram story by 'gangsofcinepur' on Saturday.
“I was at a @thirdwavecoffeeindia outlet in Bengaluru this morning, and this is what happened: A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed,” the Instagram story read.
“It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police was called and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting,” the post read.
Responding to the post, Third Wave Coffee posted on X that the concerned person was terminated.
“We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers,” the post read.
It wasn’t immediately clear if police action was initiated against the accused employee.
Published 10 August 2024, 19:56 IST