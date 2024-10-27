Bengaluru: Woman, 'lover' among five held for murdering husband

<p>Bengaluru: The Bellandur police have arrested a 27-year-old woman, her lover, and three others for murdering her husband, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Following the murder, Nagarathna, the prime suspect, filed a police complaint on October 14, to create an alibi and throw the investigators off her scent.</p>.<p>According to the police, Nagarathna was in a relationship with Ramu, her close relative and also a prime suspect. Police found that the deceased Thippesh, 30, came to know about the affair and confronted Nagarathna.</p>.'Wanted to get attention': Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages to flights on email.<p>This led Nagarathna to coerce Ramu into murdering Thippesh so they could “live happily without any problems”. Police found that Ramu, along with his friends Shashi Kumar, Suresh, and Chinna, murdered Thippesh.</p>.<p>Thippesh’s body was discovered on the morning of October 14 at an eucalyptus grove near Bhoganagalli Lake in Bellandur. “The suspects had attacked the victim on his groin and neck, and killed him,” a senior police officer said. Police began the investigation following Nagarathna’s statement and began analysing CCTV footage. They subsequently arrested Ramu and others and found that Nagarathna plotted the murder.</p>.<p>Thippesh, a native of Siraguppa, lived in a labour shed with his wife Nagarathna and two children. He worked as a gardener at a private company.</p>