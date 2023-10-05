Woman 'mobile thief' gets repairman thrashed as he refuses to unlock stolen phones

Police have arrested three people, including a woman, who allegedly attacked a mobile phone repairman for refusing to unlock stolen mobiles.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Sadiya, Suhail and Umar. A fourth suspect, Shafi, is absconding. The attack was allegedly planned by Sadiya and executed by the others, police said.
The complainant, Imran Ulla Khan, 23, was attacked by Suhail, Umar and Shafi with machetes and daggers on September 20 in Hegde Nagar, injuring him in the legs, back and right hand. The attackers fled the scene as Khan shouted for help, police said.
An FIR was filed at the Sampigehalli police station under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder), 109 (act of abetment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Khan, of Hegde Nagar, had learnt mobile repairing and did it as a side job while helping his father with his business. Sadiya befriended Khan through a common friend and the two developed a good rapport.
She learnt about Khan’s hobby of repairing mobile phones and eventually got a few phones unlocked, saying they belonged to her friends. However, Khan grew suspicious and stopped helping her with unlocking the phones, which infuriated Sadiya. She planned to threaten him and got her associates to do it, according to the police.
A senior police officer familiar with the case told DH that Sadiya was a habitual phone thief and used to get mobile phones stolen by her associates as well. "She earlier had other means to get the stolen phones unlocked. After she befriended Khan, she regularly got the stolen phones unlocked by him,” the officer said.