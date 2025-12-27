Menu
Woman molested at Bengaluru mall during Christmas celebrations, suspect nabbed

Police tracked down the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Manuj Chand (27). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody, police said.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 14:51 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 14:51 IST
