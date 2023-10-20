Women auto drivers beat odds to rise in numbers

K Asharani, also a single parent, has been making a living as an auto driver for the past six years. She has trained two women to join the field since the pandemic. “I met these women as customers. They were surprised to see a female auto driver. After I shared my experience with them, they asked if I could teach them and I was more than happy to do that. Now both of them are professional auto drivers,” says the 33-year-old who lives in Uttarahalli.