Indians look to stamp authority

This prestigious long and gruelling event will stretch across eight rounds, spanning four weeks and will test a player’s perseverance and physical stamina.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 18:19 IST
World Champion D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa lead the young Indian brigade at the FIDE Chess World Cup beginning in Goa on Saturday. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 31 October 2025, 18:19 IST
Sports NewsChessFIDE

