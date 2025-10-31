Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Karnataka chase consistency

The conditions are expected to influence both Karnataka (four points) and Kerala (two points), who are looking for outright wins, to have their spinners play bigger role.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 18:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 18:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaMayank Agarwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us