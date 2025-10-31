<p>Bengaluru: A little over two weeks ago, Kerala produced a quality spell of fast bowling to have Maharashtra staring at embarrassment at 18 for 5 in 10.4 overs on a green top at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. </p>.<p>However, a mere 9.3 kilometres away is the KCA Stadium in Mangalapuram – where Karnataka will face Kerala in their third Elite Group B fixture – the wicket is expected to be slightly on the slower side, with some grass likely to be stripped off before the game. </p>.<p>The conditions are expected to influence both Karnataka (four points) and Kerala (two points), who are looking for outright wins, to have their spinners play bigger role. </p>.<p>For a team that has flirted with inconsistency over the last few seasons, the upcoming game offers Karnataka a chance to build on the three points they got in Shivamogga in their quest for a top-two finish in a tricky group. </p>.<p>The visitors will seek a better batting display and the team management will want to see some runs, especially against Nikin Jose and Shrijith KL's names. </p>.India A vs South Africa A: Subrayen's five-wicket haul gives visitors edge, Pant fails with bat on return.<p>Nikin has scored just 49 runs in three innings at an average of 16.33, while Shrijith has managed 36 runs, averaging 12. </p>.<p>The two batters have struggled to put up a good show in a line-up where all other top-five batters (Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran R) have notched up at least one fifty. </p>.<p>With Aneesh KV breathing down Nikin's neck from the bench, there could be a straight swap at the top to partner Agarwal, if the team thinks it is time. </p>.<p>On the bowling front, Karnataka will be delighted with Vidwath Kaverappa's impressive performance in the last round, coming back after a long break, along with Vyshak Vijaykumar's return from injury. </p>.<p>The visitors will also be happy with Abhilash Shetty's (3/74) returns as he proved to be quite effective with the new ball. </p>.<p>In Vidwath, Vyshak, Abhilash and Yashovardhan Parantap, Karnataka have a good blend of youth and experience in the seam bowling department. </p>.<p>However, if they feel the surface is dry underneath, the 22-year-old off-spinner Mohsin Khan should take Yashovardhan's place, adding variety to the spin-bowling arsenal alongside leggie Shreyas Gopal. </p>.<p>Turning to the Kerala camp, they will not be a pleased bunch, having registered just two points in two games after making the final last season. </p>.<p>With pressure starting to slowly mount, they will hope to give more than a few rough moments and go for all seven points but they will be hard-pressed to stop a strong on-paper Karnataka unit, despite having a home advantage. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Karnataka (probable XI): </strong></span>Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose/Aneesh KV, Shrijith KL (wk), Karun Nair, Smaran R, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Abhilash Shetty, Yahsovardhan Parantap/Mohsin Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Kerala squad:</strong></span> Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), B. Aparajith, Rohan Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, NP Basil, Eden Apple Tom, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Nair.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Other Group B fixtures:</strong></span> Maharashtra vs Saurashtra (Nasik); Punjab vs Goa (New Chandigarh); Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh (Indore). </p>