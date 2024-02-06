Women save Rs 200 a day in Shakti scheme, finds survey 

Women are saving up to Rs 200 a day due to the ongoing Shakti scheme, even as they struggle to manage overcrowding and infrequent bus services during the peak hours, a survey has found.
Prof Alice Mathew, HOD and Associate Professor with Mount Carmel College’s Department of Political Sciences, conceptualised the survey and executed it with 120 students of her department over a month.
“I had conversations with students and faculty, who reported that buses had gotten so crowded after the scheme was introduced that they had to stand for most of their journeys every day. That sparked the idea to conduct a survey,” she told DH.
Students spoke to women at bus stands and inside buses to understand how the Shakti scheme impacted them after its introduction in June 2023.
Nearly 96% of the 600 respondents, aged between 16 and 57 years, viewed the scheme positively, noting that they had increased their frequency of bus travel after its introduction and found it to be the cheapest and most convenient mode of transport, especially to areas with no metro connectivity.
Several respondents said they feel safe traveling in buses due to the high presence of women, post the scheme’s introduction, flagging overcrowding as a major issue. They suggested bringing AC buses into the scheme and increasing the frequency during peak hours.
They also suggested improving the quality and cleanliness of the buses, besides induction of women conductors and drivers. Other suggestions are an online bus tracking system, a schedule, and holding gender sensitisation session for drivers and conductors.
The department intends to prepare a detailed research paper on the scheme and publish it in a peer-reviewed journal soon, noted Prof Mathew.
They will also submit a copy of the study to the state government to highlight the impact of the scheme on women’s mobility and urge the government to increase the number of buses to effectively address overcrowding.
What women want
* Introduce AC buses in Shakti scheme.
* Improve quality and cleanliness of buses.
* Have more women conductors and drivers.
* Online bus tracking system and a schedule.
* Conduct gender sensitisation session for drivers and conductors.