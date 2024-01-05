Year after issuing notice, KSPCB yet to act against factory involved in Namma Metro line construction

Bengaluru: More than a year after issuing a notice of closure to a factory supplying ready mix concrete (RMC) for the construction of a Namma Metro line, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has failed to take action.
In its order dated December 8, 2022, a copy of which is available with DH, the KSPCB had told Hella Infra Market Limited in survey number 185/2 of Hoodi village, KR Puram, to immediately shut down operations and warned of stringent action for running the RMC unit without obtaining clearances.
As per the rules, industries need to obtain two clearances: 'Consent for establishment' prior to establishment and 'consent to operation' before commencing the work.
The closure notice was sent after environment officers inspected the site and found that the RMC plant, in the name of Hella infra Market Pvt Ltd, was operating since March 2022 without obtaining necessary clearances.
As per the notice, the RMC was supplied to the metro construction work undertaken by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
"Your RMC unit is located in a residential (main) zone, and as per zoning of land use and regulations (of the Revised Master Plan 2015)... the establishment and operation of your unit activity is not permitted. Hence, you are hereby informed to close down your unit activity immediately and shift the RMC plant to the industrial zone with prior approval of the board," the notice said.
An official said the KSPCB headquarters had to take a call on the matter. "No decision has been taken at the headquarters. Regional officers have been told to send another report. The December 2022 closure order should have been implemented immediately," he said.
Ajith, a resident of the area, said nearly 5,000 residents in the area were suffering due to air and noise pollution. "Earlier, the unit used to work during the day. Recently, the operations went on during the night and caused distress to residents around the area," he said.