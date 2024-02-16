Zimbabwe national held for assaulting KIA staff

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old accountant from Zimbabwe was arrested on Wednesday by the Bengaluru International Airport Police (BIAL) for allegedly assaulting a staffer at the frisking booth in Terminal 1 of the airport. A court later granted him a bail.
The suspect has been identified as Rukudzo Chirikumarara from Murehwa, Zimbabwe, bearing passport number GN323285. He was in the airport on Tuesday night to board a Delhi flight.
According to police, Chirikumarara placed his baggage and electronic goods in the XBIS machine for inspection and suddenly barged into the woman’s frisking booth during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC). He allegedly assaulted the woman staffer inside the booth and attempted to forcefully enter the Security Hold Area (SHO).
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), who was at the the site caught hold of Chirikumarara and brought him out with the help of other Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff at the place.
Police said that the CISF personnel handed over Chirikumarara to police and filed a complaint on behalf of the woman who was assaulted by the suspect. The complainant told police that the suspect was supposed to board flight QP 1359, which was scheduled to leave for Delhi at 4.30 am on Wednesday.
BIAL police said that they have filed an FIR under sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC.