'Bharat Sankalpa Yatra' our commitment for a developed country by 2047, says Karnataka Governor Gehlot

Mysuru: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot stated that the Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, will traverse the entire country. "This yatra signifies our dedication to achieving a developed India by the time of the Independence Centenary in 2047," he asserted.

The Governor participated in the 'Janajatiya Gaurav Divas,' organized as part of Birsa Munda Jayanti at the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot remarked that November 15 is celebrated as a day of pride by tribals throughout the country. This observance serves to inspire future generations about the contributions of the tribal community in preserving the history and culture of the nation, the state, and our cultural heritage and national pride, he noted.

The yatra is scheduled to traverse the country until January 25. Prime Minister Modi will launch a scheme costing Rs 24,000 crore for the comprehensive development of the tribal community as part of the event, Gehlot announced.

The yatra aims to disseminate information about various central-sponsored schemes and state government programs to the underprivileged. Gehlot also mentioned the release of the 15th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme amounting to Rs 18,000 crore during the yatra.

Additionally, awareness campaigns will focus on Ayushman Bharat, PM’s Garib Kalyan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ujwala, Kisan Samman, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan-Dhan, Atal Pension, Kisan Credit Card, PM’s Poshan Abhiyan, and others, he added.

This effort seeks to empower those eligible for the scheme but currently not receiving the benefits by ensuring they gain access to these programs. Moreover, public awareness initiatives will target vulnerable populations, despite their eligibility for state schemes, to ensure they receive their entitled benefits, he stated.

The primary objective of the Vikas Bharat Sankalpa Yatra is to guarantee that the benefits of these schemes reach the last person, particularly focusing on the interests of the tribal community, he concluded.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, S G Raveendra (Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Bengaluru), Vinayak Bhat (Director, Minister of Jalshakti), Anil Kumar Mangalagi (DDG, Doordarshan), and others were present at the event.