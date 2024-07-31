Big tiff between NDA partners? Kumaraswamy slams BJP, says JD(S) will not participate in Mysuru-Bengaluru protest on 'MUDA scam'

Senior JD(S) leader and Narendra Modi's cabinet member H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that his party would not be part of the protest the BJP has planned against the alleged MUDA scam, where the party members plan to undertake a 'padayatra' from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Lashing out at its NDA partner, Kumaraswamy said BJP has taken this unilateral decision without consulting them.

HDK added that after massive losses in the Karnataka floods, such a political rally may irk commoners.

"If we hold such rallies, people will criticise us. When several villages (are) submerged due to flood mostly in North Karnataka and coastal Karnataka, we should focus on their rescue and relief operations," the former chief minister said.

"What is [BJP] going to achieve from this rally? Instead, we should go [by] legal course of action against the CM in MUDA scam," Kumaraswamy further noted.

He was also upset with the presence of Hassan BJP leader and ex MLA Pretham Gowda in the joint meeting held at Bengaluru last week.

"Pretham Gowda destroyed Deve Gowda family image by distributing Prajwal Revanna pen drive. When Pretham Gowda gets importance in proposed rally, why should I support such [a] protest?" the senior leader said to mediapersons.