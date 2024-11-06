BJP demands Laxmi Hebbalkar’s resignation

<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP on Tuesday sought Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s resignation, claiming that the second division assistant (SDA) who allegedly died by suicide had named her aide.</p>.<p>SDA Rudranna was found hanging at the tahsildar’s office in Belagavi on Tuesday. </p>.<p>“Having been in pain for several days, Rudranna had spoken of dying by suicide in a WhatsApp message.</p>.<p>He has said that Laxmi Hebbalkar’s PA Somu is responsible for his death,” BJP general secretary N Ravikumar told reporters.</p>.<p>Drawing parallels between the deaths of Chandrashekhar – an official at the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited – earlier this year and Rudrappa, Ravikumar said Hebbalkar should resign just as Eshwarappa had done.</p>.Bifurcation of Belagavi district essential for development: Laxmi Hebbalkar .<p>He was referring to former BJP leader Eshwarappa’s resignation after the death of contractor Santosh Patil in April 2022. In a purported suicide note on WhatsApp, the contractor had directly blamed Eshwarappa for his death. </p>.<p>Training his guns on Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Ravikumar, said: “The government has left Zameer freely, so that whatever the Waqf Board does will be pardoned.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Alleging that land issues related to the Waqf board existed in regions previously ruled by the Nizam, he said a joint legislative committee should be formed for a thorough investigation.</p>