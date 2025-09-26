Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru stores see sharp surge in demand for S L Bhyrappa books

At Bookworm on Church Street, translated titles like ‘Parva’ and ‘Orphaned’ have been in great demand since Wednesday.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 21:27 IST
Bengaluru newsS L BhyrappaMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us