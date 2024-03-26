BJP has made Shettar a scapegoat: Savadi

Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi said that BJP has done injustice to former Union minister late Suresh Angadi’s family by denying it a ticket for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made a scapegoat.
On Monday, Savadi told reporters at Athani that Angadi had won four times from Belgaum. After his death, his wife Mangala won the by-election. The BJP should have fielded her again. But the party has insulted Angadi’s family by denying a ticket, he charged.
Savadi also said Shettar has been made a scapegoat. There is a section of leaders in the BJP which wants to sacrifice other leaders by fielding them in the election and Shettar is one among them.
“BJP had many aspirants in the district to contest the Lok Sabha election after they got a hint that Mangala Angadi could be denied a ticket. Some have been working for a year and are also strong with good contacts. But they were sidelined,” he claimed.
(Published 26 March 2024, 00:16 IST)