BJP leaders involved in ‘fake’ Mysore soap racket: Minister

Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and IT&BT, on Wednesday claimed that BJP leaders were involved in the manufacturing of “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap, a homegrown brand of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL).
Priyank was referring to the Hyderabad police busting a fake manufacturing unit selling the Mysore Sandal Soap last week.
“I don’t know why ‘Ram Bhakts’ are out to sell assets of our state,” Priyank told a news conference here.
According to Priyank, Hyderabad-based Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who have been booked for “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap and other KSDL products, are “active” BJP leaders.
“They have links to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh. They also have links to Chittapur BJP candidate Manikant Rathod and party office-bearer Vittal Nayak, the son of former MLA Valmiki Nayak,” Priyank said, showing photographs of the accused posing with BJP leaders.
'Looting state's assets'
Hailing KSDL as the pride of Karnataka, Priyank said the company was started by erstwhile Mysuru king Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1916 “long before PM Modi’s calls for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’. These products are renowned world over. By faking these products, BJP leaders are selling Karnataka’s assets. Even during Covid-19, BJP leaders made money on dead bodies,” he charged.
Priyank said anti-social elements such as Santro Ravi, Silent Sunil, Fighter Ravi and Prithvi Singh are associated with the BJP. “Why is the BJP giving election tickets to people who are looting the state’s assets?” he said.
Recalling corruption allegations against former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa when he was KSDL chairperson, Priyank claimed that saffron party leaders from the state have “their share” in the manufacturing of fake products.
Priyank said he had spoken with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and urged him to have the case investigated thoroughly.
‘How many BJP leaders drink Gomutra?’
Questioning the commitment of BJP leaders towards Hindutva, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge surmised that not one of them must have read the Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa or the Bhagavad Gita.
When asked if the Congress is jittery over the January 22 Ram temple consecration, he said: "Ask BJP leaders if they even know what Prana Pratishtapan is. How many of their children are into protection of the faith? How many BJP MLAs and ministers drink gomutra (cow urine)?”