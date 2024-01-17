BJP leaders involved in ‘fake’ Mysore soap racket: Minister

Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and IT&BT, on Wednesday claimed that BJP leaders were involved in the manufacturing of “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap, a homegrown brand of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd (KSDL).

Priyank was referring to the Hyderabad police busting a fake manufacturing unit selling the Mysore Sandal Soap last week.

“I don’t know why ‘Ram Bhakts’ are out to sell assets of our state,” Priyank told a news conference here.

According to Priyank, Hyderabad-based Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who have been booked for “fake” Mysore Sandal Soap and other KSDL products, are “active” BJP leaders.

“They have links to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh. They also have links to Chittapur BJP candidate Manikant Rathod and party office-bearer Vittal Nayak, the son of former MLA Valmiki Nayak,” Priyank said, showing photographs of the accused posing with BJP leaders.