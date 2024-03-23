BJP likely to field Karjol from Chitradurga

Chitradurga: The BJP is likely to field former minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga (Reserved) Lok Sabha seat, by replacing its sitting member, Minister of State for Social Welfare and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy.
Since Narayanaswamy is facing anti-incumbency, the BJP has been searching for a new face in the constituency. Though the BJP had planned to field Madara Chennaiah Swami from the constituency, it was learnt that he has refused to enter electoral politics.
The party top leaders are learnt to have told Narayanaswamy to campaign and assured him to field from Anekal segment in the 2028 Assembly polls.
(Published 23 March 2024, 01:54 IST)