BJP may decide candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on March 6: B S Yediyurappa

Shivamogga: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on March 6, during which the candidates for all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, will "by and large" be decided.

The former Chief Minister, a member of BJP's all important Parliamentary Board and CEC, said he is going to the national capital to take part in the meeting.

"Tomorrow there is an Election Committee meeting in Delhi, it is an important meeting to finalise Karnataka candidates, so I'm leaving for Delhi to participate in the meeting," Yediyurappa said.