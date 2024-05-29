Home
BJP wants polling in Bangalore Graduates’ constituency livestreamed

According to the statement released by the BJP legal wing, the Bangalore Graduates’ constituency has the Kanakapura, Hosakote, Anekal, Devanahalli and BTM Layout Assembly seats that have high number of sensitive and hypersensitive booths.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 02:24 IST
Bengaluru: The BJP legal wing on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to livestream the voting in Bangalore Graduates’ constituency on June 3.

According to the statement released by the wing, Kanakapura, Hosakote, Anekal, Devanahalli and BTM Layout Assembly seats fall under the segment and have high number of sensitive and hypersensitive booths. Therefore, it would be ideal to livestream the casting of votes from these segments, it said.

Published 29 May 2024, 02:24 IST
