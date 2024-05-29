BJP wants polling in Bangalore Graduates’ constituency livestreamed

Bengaluru: The BJP legal wing on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to livestream the voting in Bangalore Graduates’ constituency on June 3.
According to the statement released by the wing, Kanakapura, Hosakote, Anekal, Devanahalli and BTM Layout Assembly seats fall under the segment and have high number of sensitive and hypersensitive booths. Therefore, it would be ideal to livestream the casting of votes from these segments, it said.
Published 29 May 2024, 02:24 IST