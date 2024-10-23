Bookstore owner in Karnataka's Puttur loses Rs 56.71 lakh in online fraud

<p>Mangaluru: A bookstore owner in Puttur has lost Rs 56.71 lakh in an online fraud.</p><p>In a complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic crime (CEN) police station, the man said that recently, he received a WhatsApp message informing him about a task. When he enquired about it, the sender sent him a YouTube link. The victim was asked to like and subscribe to the link and send a screenshot.</p><p> After he finished two such tasks, he received Rs 123 and Rs 492 respectively.</p>.Police arrest 3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka's Hassan. <p>The fraudsters asked him to deposit money to earn commission as a part of the task. </p><p>The victim then sent money from his and his friends' bank accounts to different accounts of the fraudsters. He only received Rs 52,000 in return and did not get the full amount of Rs 56.71 lakh.</p><p>Having realised that he had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint.</p><p>The CEN police registered his complaint under Section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and Sections 61 (2), 318 (2) and 318 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.</p>