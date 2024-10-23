Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bookstore owner in Karnataka's Puttur loses Rs 56.71 lakh in online fraud

The victim sent money from his and his friends' bank accounts to different accounts of the fraudsters. He only received Rs 52,000 in return and did not get the full amount of Rs 56.71 lakh.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 05:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 05:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruOnline fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us