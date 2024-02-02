B S Yediyurappa, Ashoka hail budget, call it ‘pro-poor’

Karnataka BJP hailed the interim budget of the Union Government as “pro-poor, not imposing any extra burden on the middle class and pro-development”.
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said the Union government has shown its commitment for the upliftment of the poor by focusing on improving life standards of poor in the country.
Yediyurappa said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a "realistic budget" despite this being the election year budget.
Describing it as Vikasit Bharat budget, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra in his post on "X" said that the union government has presented an interim budget that instills confidence in creating Vikasit Bharat (Developed India).
Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka termed the interim budget as "pro-poor and pro-development" budget.
“The union government has given relief to taxpayers whose income is below Rs 7 lakh. Free vaccines for pregnant women and children are noteworthy schemes, which is primarily aimed at improving health conditions of women and children,” he said.