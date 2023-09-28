C M Ibrahim kept in loop over BJP-JD(S) alliance, says HDK

Requesting Muslim leaders to understand the intention behind the alliance with BJP, former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that they have kept the party’s state president C M Ibrahim in loop.
Replying to the questions during the news conference about the resignation of several Muslim leaders to the party he said, “After the alliance announcement Ibrahim is not in touch with us.”
Reacting to the recent comment by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan that Kumaraswamy won because of Muslim votes in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy said, “Though that community is strong in Channapatna, they did not vote for me.”
Kumaraswamy said a massive agitation will be launched if “illegally acquired” land by NICE is not returned to farmers.
Speaking after a round-table meeting with farmer organisations and farmers who have lost land for the project in Bengaluru, the former chief minister said: “If the government fails to return excess land acquired for the project illegally, we will launch a protest modeled after the one that was witnessed at Singur in West Bengal.”
Kumaraswamy announced that he will get into the agitation against NICE once the Cauvery water dispute is settled.
Several farmer leaders, including representatives from Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane were present on the occasion.