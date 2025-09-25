'Caste distinctions not part of Christian faith': Archbishop amid Karnataka survey row

<p>Bengaluru: There is no caste in the Christian faith, Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado has said, calling for a society that would embrace "true equality" and that caste-based labels should "lose their hold".</p><p>Machado said this amidst a raging debate on caste nomenclatures such as Brahmana Christian, Vokkaliga Christian, Lingayat Christian, Madiga Christian and so on in the backdrop of the Social & Educational Survey that is underway.</p><p>"Christianity teaches that all are equal before God. Caste distinctions are not part of our faith," Machado told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>"However, we cannot deny that socially, historical identities continue to be used in public life and in government records. Where the survey requires it, people may state their background truthfully, but we must always remember that in the eyes of our faith, there is no caste - only dignity and equality of every person," Machado said. </p><p>"It is my prayer that one day, such labels will lose their hold, and society will embrace true equality."</p><p>The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which is conducting the survey, has 'masked' contentious Christian nomenclatures comprising Hindu caste names following uproar and a campaign by the opposition BJP.</p>.Caste survey: It's a census cloaked as survey, Centre tells Karnataka High Court.<p>Machado called upon Christians to participate in the survey "honestly and responsibly" while providing "accurate" information on their social and educational background.</p><p>"We have guided our people to state their religion clearly as 'Christian' and, wherever asked, to indicate their community or sub-group truthfully," Machado said. </p><p>"Our concern is that no one should remain uncounted or misrepresented. We have also urged our parish priests, institutions, and lay leaders to assist families in understanding the process, so that data is given correctly and consistently," he said.</p><p>The previous 2015 survey counted 9.47 lakh Christians in Karnataka, divided into 57 sub-castes. The 'Adi Dravida Christians' formed the largest sub-caste under Christianity.</p><p>"The numbers from the past survey did not reflect the reality as we experience it. Many felt undercounted, and that raises legitimate concerns," Machado said. </p><p>"My appeal to the authorities is that this survey be conducted with thoroughness, professionalism and fairness. The Christian community contributes greatly to education, healthcare, and social service in Karnataka, and it deserves to be represented accurately," he said.</p>