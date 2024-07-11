Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to hold emergency meeting on July 12

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar has convened an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directive Thursday that the state should release one tmcft water daily to Tamil Nadu until July 31.

The emergency meeting will be attended by all ministers from the Cauvery basin.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had expressed the government’s inability to comply with the CWMA directive.