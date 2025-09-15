Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CBI searches at premises of former Karnataka minister in Valmiki STDC scam

The CBI, which was confined to examining limited irregularities, got the clearance of the Karnataka High Court to conduct a full-fledged investigation in July.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsCBIKarnatakaValmiki (ST) communityB Nagendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us