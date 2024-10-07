Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CBSE asks affiliated schools to set up 'Composite Skill Labs'

Reacting on the development, the principal of a Mysuru-based school said motivating teachers to facilitate the skills among the students is a challenge.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 12:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCBSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us