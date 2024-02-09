Centre gives in-principle nod for setting up CGHS Wellness Centre in Mangaluru, 19 other cities

According to reports, Mandaviya in his letter said, “...the concerned Additional Director of CGHS was directed to visit Mangaluru and ascertain the feasibility of opening of CGHS wellness centre. Accordingly, in-principle approval for opening of new CGHS wellness centres in 20 cities across the country, including Mangaluru, has recently been granted.' Kateel had earlier met the Union Minister and submitted an appeal to establish a centre in Mangaluru to meet the health requirements of central government employees in the region.