Chandre Gowda, who famously vacated seat for Indira Gandhi, dies

Veteran politician D B Chandre Gowda, who was instrumental in Indira Gandhi’s second coming that changed the course of India’s politics, died aged 87 on Tuesday.
Gowda, known by his friends as DBC, died at his residence at Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, owing to age-related issues.
Expressing anguish over Gowda’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a “stalwart of public service” and hailed his “extensive experience” as a lawmaker.
“His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy,” Modi said.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and many others expressed condolences.
Political journey
In 1971 and 1977, Gowda won from the erstwhile Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. Gowda shot to national fame in 1978 when he vacated his seat for Indira, who was scripting her political comeback after her defeat in Rae Bareli the year before.
For his sacrifice, Gowda was sent to the Legislative Council. “He toiled day and night for Indira’s victory when she and the Congress were in trouble,”
Shivakumar recalled.
For the 1983 Assembly elections which gave Karnataka its first non-Congress government, Gowda switched to the Janata Party and won from the Thirthahalli constituency. He became the Assembly Speaker. In 1986, Gowda was a Rajya Sabha member.
Gowda won from Thirthahalli again in 1989, this time with the Janata Dal. His third entry into the Assembly was in 1999 when he won from Sringeri on a Congress’ ticket.
Born on August 26, 1936, Gowda earned a law degree and was active in student politics. In the late 1960s, Gowda was general secretary of the Chikkamagaluru district Praja Socialist Party.
A minister in the D Devaraj Urs and S M Krishna governments, Gowda was also once the leader of the Opposition.
Gowda holds the rare distinction of having served in all four houses - Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly and Council. In 2009, Gowda became BJP’s Bangalore North MP.
Across party spectrum
By 2014, Gowda had served in Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Congress and BJP - another rarity in terms of political variety.
Gowda is survived by his wife and four daughters. His body was kept for public homage at Adyanthaya Rangamandira in Mudigere and the last rites will be performed at his estate on Wednesday.