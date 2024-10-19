Channapatna bypoll: BJP, JD(S) to decide on candidate soon, says Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday admitted to the “confusion” over selection of the NDA candidate for the Channapatna bypoll. However, he added that both parties would sort it out in a day or two.</p>.<p>Ashoka’s statement comes after BJP MLC and strong claimant for Channapatna ticket C P Yogeshwar declared himself as the NDA candidate at a meeting of his supporters two days ago. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said, “Yesterday (Thursday), I spoke with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy about the candidate selection and he assured me that leaders of both parties can meet in a day or two to sort the issue. So, as per this conversation, both party leaders are likely to meet tomorrow (Saturday).”</p>.Bellad bats for Bharath Bommai’s candidature in Shiggaon.<p>He further insisted that C P Yogeshwar is best suited to contest the election while adding “it is just an opinion from our side.”</p>.<p>“Final decision on the candidate will have to be made by Kumaraswamy, as he had won the seat. That seat naturally belongs to JD(S) and ultimately, it will be Kumaraswamy’s decision.” he explained. </p>.<p>‘Surprise candidate’</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Congress leader D K Suresh said the party would field a “surprise” candidate from the segment. </p>.<p>He said that Bangalore Rural people have given him a “rest and he is still taking rest”. </p>