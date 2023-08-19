Chitradurga: 13 fall sick, water contamination suspected

As many as 13 people have fallen sick due to diarrhea and vomiting at Ashraya Layout, close to Kavadigarahatti in Chitradurga over the last two days. Contaminated water claimed six lives in Kavadigarahatti recently.
A temporary treatment centre has been set up in Ashraya Layout to treat the sick people. Of the 13 patients, 10 have been treated as outpatients at the district hospital while three are admitted for treatment. Water samples from the area have been sent to laboratory for a test.
District Health Officer Dr R Ranganath said that a temporary clinic has been set up in the area and medical officers were monitoring the situation.
He also made it clear that Fakruddin (76), a resident of Ashraya layout, and Shivamma (72), a resident of Kavadigarahatti, did not die of gastroenteritis. Fakruddin died of old age and Shivamma died of paralysis stroke.