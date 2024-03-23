Churmuri seller offers Rs 25,000 as poll security deposit

Udupi: A churmuri seller, who is also a BJP worker in the district, has offered the poll security deposit to Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary.
In a post on X, Poojary said, “Churmuri seller Lokesh from Thegur village in Chikkamagaluru district has given me Rs 25,000 as a contribution towards security deposit to be paid while filing nomination papers (for the election).”
“We had visited the shop of the churmuri seller during our election campaign. Wishing success in the election, Lokesh handed over Rs 25,000 as a security deposit. I cannot explain the love, showered by the party workers in Chikkamagaluru on me, in words.”
(Published 23 March 2024, 01:57 IST)