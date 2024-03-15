CID to investigate POCSO case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa was on Friday handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

According to Sadashivanagar police, the 81-year-old Yediyurappa has been booked under section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place on February 2 when her daughter went with her to meet Yediyurappa at his residence. The Director General of Police Alok Mohan in his message to the Bengaluru police said the case has been transferred to CID for further investigation with immediate effect.