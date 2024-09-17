Citizens' group urges govt to relax Oct 2 meat ban   

Bengaluru: The Jayaprakash Narayana Vichara Vedike, a citizens' collective, has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider the proposed ban on the sale of meat on October 2, in observance of Gandhi Jayanthi.
The forum highlighted that the date also coincides with Pitru Paksha or Mahalaya Amavasya, an important Hindu festival dedicated to honouring ancestors.
BM Shivakumar, president of the forum, stated, "Many Hindu families in Karnataka prepare non-vegetarian food as an offering to their ancestors during this sacred period. Considering the overlap with Gandhi Jayanthi, we respectfully request the government to lift the ban on the sale of meat."
Published 17 September 2024, 04:27 IST