Civil court restrains Ibrahim from using JD(S) symbol, logo

A city court has passed an ad-interim injunction against politician C M Ibrahim and others restricting him from using the name, logo, symbol, letterhead, etc. of JD(S) party.
An additional city civil and session judge passed this injunction on the suit filed by the party.
The party had stated that several meetings were held to deliberate on possible alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in July and September, 2023 and Ibrahim had taken part in those meetings. Before being expelled from the party, Ibrahim was a part of these meetings wherein a decision was taken to join NDA.
In the complaint, the party stated that Ibrahim took a contrary stand and was involved in anti-party activities. He also held parallel meetings on October 16, 2023 and opposed the alliance with NDA.
On October 19, 2023, JD(S) national president passed an order of dissolution of the state executive committee along with Ibrahim as state president.
On the very day, H D Kumaraswamy was appointed the ad-hoc president of the party. The complaint contended that when Ibrahim continued to hold unauthorized meetings, in the national executive meeting held on December 9, 2023, both Ibrahim and C K Nanu, national vice president, were expelled from the party, it said.
The party stated that after he was suspended and expelled from the JD(S), Ibrahim had filed a suit which is still pending for consideration. The party further stated that there is no interim order in the suit filed by Ibrahim. In the meanwhile, Ibrahim made appointments to various posts of the JD(S) and issued appointment orders, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Ibrahim has made seven such appointments. The party stated that Ibrahim has no power to make such appointments in view of his suspension and expulsion from the party.