Closed admission portal: Karnataka colleges refuse to receive applications

Students seeking admissions to undergraduate courses at government and aided degree colleges are worried as the colleges are not accepting applications, saying that the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal is not open to receive online applications.
This has created an advantage for private universities, deemed-to-be universities and autonomous colleges and a disadvantage for students from economically weaker sections.
A parent looking for admission to his daughter at a college in Shivamogga told DH, “The college where we are looking for admissions is an aided one. But they refused to receive applications, saying they have no communication from the government and the UUCMS is not open to receive applications. We were forced to admit our daughter to a private autonomous college, though the fees was high.”
“My parents are not willing to admit me at a private college, but government colleges are not giving admissions. I fear losing the opportunity to join college. All classmates of mine have joined college,” said a student.
It’s been almost 15 days since the results of the II PU examination-1 were announced. But the department of collegiate education has not issued the admission notification. The universities are waiting for communication from the government to start admissions. The demand for degree courses is high this year due to record pass percentage.
“As it is an online application process through UUCMS, colleges have to get application online through the same portal,” said the vice-chancellor of a state-run university.
Some universities have directed the affiliated colleges to receive offline applications and upload the same.
‘”If the order from the government is delayed further, we may lose all our admissions this year to private universities. The fees at private universities is high and we have been receiving complaints on the same. Considering all these, we have advised our colleges to take applications and upload the same online later,” said the vice-chancellor of another university.
According to sources from the higher education department, the UUCMS portal will not open for both admission and affiliation processes, till the government decides on the interim report submitted by the State Education Policy Commission.
When contacted Shoba, director of collegiate education, said they had instructed the principals of government and aided colleges to accept applications offline and upload the same on UUCMS.
(Published 25 April 2024, 20:00 IST)