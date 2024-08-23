Congress Legislature Party meeting backs Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Lawmakers urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to seek Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s repatriation and to go after scam-accused BJP leaders during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday.
The meeting unanimously resolved to stand by Siddaramaiah following Gehlot’s decision to sanction the chief minister’s prosecution in MUDA scam.
"The entire party is behind Siddaramaiah," Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, said.
Senior lawmaker R V Deshpande proposed the resolution, which was seconded by Tanveer Sait.
“The meeting condemned the governor’s decision,” Shivakumar said.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar told them that they would discuss with the party’s high command on whether or not to approach President Draupadi Murmu.
The MLAs nudged the party to take stern action against BJP leaders who are facing corruption charges.
“When they are using machinery brazenly, why are we quiet?” one minister quoted MLAs as saying at the meeting.
Published 22 August 2024, 23:36 IST