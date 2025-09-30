CM Siddaramaiah must resign, says Ashoka citing contractors’ letter alleging corruption

<p>Bengaluru: In the wake of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association’s allegations about rampant corruption, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday demanded that CM Siddaramaiah resign immediately. The CM had failed to keep his pre-poll promise to usher in transparency in administration, charged Ashoka.</p>.<p>Recalling Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s '40% commission' campaign against the previous BJP government, Ashoka said, “Congress leaders promised to end corruption. But far from keeping that promise, corruption is flourishing and the commission rate has apparently doubled according to the contractors. This is proof that the Congress regime is '80% commission' government".</p>.National Institute of Technology Karnataka's registrar placed under suspension.<p>Ashoka expressed surprise over the government’s failure to respond to or refute the allegations. “If the ruling party has any dignity, ministers named in the letter should have come forward and issued a detailed clarification,” said the LoP, accusing the government of harassing contractors.</p>.<p>Pointing to the 'Pay CM' poster campaign the Congress had launched against then CM Basavaraj Bommai, he said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must answer the questions raised against his party now".</p>.<p>Referring to mounting opposition to the proposed township project in Bidadi, he said, "Why was this stalled development project revived?”</p>.<p>Alleging that the project was a pretext for generating illicit revenue through real estate deals, Ashoka questioned the government’s interest in Bidadi. "Why is the government trying to acquire fertile agriculture land?," said Ashoka.</p>