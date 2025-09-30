Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah must resign, says Ashoka citing contractors’ letter alleging corruption

Ashoka expressed surprise over the government’s failure to respond to or refute the allegations.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 22:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us