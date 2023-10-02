Communal forces behind violence in Shivamogga: Kateel

State BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that communal forces were behind the violence during the Eid-Milad procession in Shivamogga over a cut-out issue on Sunday night.
Condemning the looting of shops owned by Hindus and alleged attack on houses in the name of Eid Milad procession, Kateel alleged communal forces have become active after the Congress-led government came to power in the state.
Speaking to media persons after taking part in Gandhi Jayanthi programme organised by the district administration, Bharat Seva Dala, department of Information and Public Relations at Rajaji Park in front of Town Hall in Mangaluru, said, “Pakistan flag was used during the Congress Vijayotsava after the Congress government came to power. The government has failed to take action.”
“Terror activities are noticed in Shivamogga. The NIA investigation into the murder of Praveen Nettaru has revealed terror activities in Thirthahalli. The media reports on the NIA investigation said that communal forces in the name of Thirthahalli Brothers have taken up terror activities on the lines of Bhatkal Brothers terror activities in Bhatkal.”
“Shivamogga is a sensitive district. The government should be alert on terror activities and take stringent action. The state government has failed totally in maintaining law and order in the state. The government should ensure that incidents like the violence in Shivamogga should not recur through its thorough investigation. All those involved in the violence should be arrested. The investigation should also look into the angle of terror activities.”
Kateel said that the Home Minister has failed to maintain peace. In the name of vote bank politics, the chief minister has failed in containing terror activities. In the past, the BJP government had taken stern action through the NIA investigation into the murders of Praveen Nettaru and Harsha. As the BJP government had taken strict action during DJ Halli and KJ Halli incidents, the situation could have been brought under control,” he claimed.
Appeasement policy of the government has given scope for such violent incidents in the state. As the state government failed to act against the talwar incident, row over banners in Kolar, communal forces have become active. There is a fearful situation in the society,” he alleged.