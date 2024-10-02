Home
Congress wants Barack Obama for Mahatma Gandhi centenary event in Belagavi

The centenary event will be held on December 24, 25 and 26 at Belagavi.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 15:41 IST
