Cousins die by suicide in Karnataka's Udupi, police probe on

<p>Udupi: In a heartbreaking incident, a teenage girl and her cousin ended their lives by suicide inside the house at Ambalpadi village in Udupi. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Pavithra, alias Sangeetha (17), and her cousin Mallikarjuna (21). According to the complaint filed by Hanumamma, Sangeetha’s mother, the girl was a student of the Government PU College in Udupi. Mallikarjuna, who was the son of Hanumamma’s sister, had reportedly arrived in Udupi about a week ago for work and was staying at the complainant’s residence in Ambalpadi.</p><p>On Thursday, while Hanumamma was in Raichur, a local resident named Jayaram called to inform her that the house was locked and both Sangeetha and Mallikarjuna were not to be seen. Later, Jayaram discovered the two inside the house, dead. A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.</p>