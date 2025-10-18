Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cousins die by suicide in Karnataka's Udupi, police probe on

A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 20:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 20:36 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us