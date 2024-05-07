Cruise season ends with arrival of last ship to New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: The last ship of the cruise season was called at New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.
"Riviera", the Marshall Island flagged ship arrived at 8.30 am with 1141 passengers and 752 crew members on board.
Passengers of the cruise are welcomed with the traditional 'chende' being played at the New Mangalore Port.
Credit: Special arrangement
It may be noted that this ship arrived with the highest number of passengers in the past two years after the pandemic. The ship was previously called at Cochin Port, and from Mangaluru, it sailed to Mormugao Port.
Cruise season for 2023-24 began with the arrival of the first ship "MS Europa 2" on November 28, 2023 with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (Europe).
New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) had made extensive preparations for the visitors. The tourists visited various tourist destinations such as Karkala Gomaetshwara Basadi, 1000 Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Kudroli Gokarmatheshwara Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, local market and traditional homes in Mangaluru. Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers while they were embarking back to the ship, in reminiscence of their visit to Mangaluru.
Published 07 May 2024, 13:53 IST