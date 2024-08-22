Karnataka: Dance teacher held in sexual abuse case

Shivamogga: The police, on Wednesday, arrested the dance teacher of a residential school in the district on charges of allegedly abusing five girl students sexually.
The man, aged 45 years, was arrested at Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district following a complaint by the school principal. He had been serving in the school for the past seven months.
SP G K Mithun Kumar told DH that a preliminary investigation has revealed that 20 students are the victims. Of them, five girls complained to the police. The police registered an FIR immediately and arrested the accused under the Pocso Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody, Kumar said.
The other 15 girls have undergone medical tests and counselling. The SP has told children to call 1098 in case of sexual abuse or seek the help of police at the nearby police station.
