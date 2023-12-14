Declare 'Sakkare Kanchi' heritage fruit of Western Ghats: Activists

Activists and people’s representatives on Wednesday met Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre and requested him to conserve varieties of citrus fruits, especially Sakkare Kanchi (pomelo) which was disappearing from the Western Ghats.
Legislative Council member Shantaram Siddhi, former chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board Anant Hegde Ashisar and others said that the Sakkare Kanchi itself had several varieties with yellow, pink, red and white flesh. They are grown in Utara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.
“The Biodiversity Board should declare the Sakkare Kanchi as heritage fruit of the Western Ghats to recognise its importance and should create awareness. Saplings should be distributed among farmers to boost efforts to conserve the varieties,” they said in a memorandum.
Speaking to DH, Ashisara said lack of awareness was one of the reasons for the disappearance of a fruit. “The Kari Ishad (a variety of mango grown in coastal Karnataka) had faced a similar threat. It was rescued after the government gave it GI (geographical indication) tag,” he added.
The delegation also requested the minister to hold district-level biodiversity management committee meetings. They said the forest department should take local people into confidence for conservation of diverse ecology, including several varieties of fish. The activists also urged the minister to fast track the cases related to the violation of forest and wildlife laws.