Derogatory remarks: Fact finding committee should be constituted, says Congress

Mangaluru: A fact finding committee should be set up to conduct an impartial probe into the incident of alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu gods and Hinduism by the teacher of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School, former minister B Ramanath Rai stressed.

"An appeal will be made to the government and minister for school education and literacy," informed Ramanath Rai who had led a delegation of Congress leaders to the school on Tuesday.

Later he told mediapersons; “The authenticity behind allegations needs to be verified. There should be no conflict or unpleasant incidents due to the issue. We want communal harmony. An independent probe should be conducted through the department of education on the incident,” the senior Congress leader said.