Derogatory remarks: Fact finding committee should be constituted, says Congress

Mangaluru: A fact finding committee should be set up to conduct an impartial probe into the incident of alleged derogatory remarks on Hindu gods and Hinduism by the teacher of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School, former minister B Ramanath Rai stressed.
"An appeal will be made to the government and minister for school education and literacy," informed Ramanath Rai who had led a delegation of Congress leaders to the school on Tuesday.
Later he told mediapersons; “The authenticity behind allegations needs to be verified. There should be no conflict or unpleasant incidents due to the issue. We want communal harmony. An independent probe should be conducted through the department of education on the incident,” the senior Congress leader said.
“Children’s minds are pure. They should not be manipulated to suit political agendas. The officials intervened after the protest intensified. Education department plays an important role in solving issues in educational institutions. Misuse of children during protest should also be probed.” Rai demanded. Former minister Vinaykumar Sorake said; “we visited the school to ascertain the facts." KPCC Spokesperson Farzana said; "We did not get information about the incident."
If a teacher had made objectionable statements against any religion, then its condemnable. "But the developments that followed after the incident has made everyone bow their heads with shame. Children were provoked to shout slogans of “Jai Sriram” which is not right,” she said. Congress leaders J R Lobo, Shashidhar Hegde, Mamatha Gatti, Shalet Pinto, Shahul Hameed, Bhaskar Moily among others were present.