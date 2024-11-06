Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Despite alerts, Kerala's waste continues to threaten Karnataka environment

On Monday, six trucks carrying tonnes of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials from Kerala were seized near the Mulehole checkpost in Gundlupet.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 05:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 05:41 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnatakaKSPCBwasteChiranjeevi Kulkarni

Follow us on :

Follow Us