<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has been<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/dharmasthala-mass-burials-case-sit-resumes-search-operation-in-banglegudde-in-dharmasthala-3732104"> probing the Dharmasthala burial case</a> has reportedly found some skeletal remains during their ongoing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-case-sit-prepares-for-search-in-banglegudde-3729392"> search operation in the Banglegudda forest</a>, near the Nethravathi bathing ghat in Karnataka. </p><p>The bones were reportedly found in a place that was previously marked as a possible evidence site during earlier witness depositions.</p><p>The SIT personnel collected the bones and sent them for forensic examination.</p><p>This comes a week after Vitthal Gowda, uncle of the deceased Soujanya, was summoned by the SIT. He had stated that skeletal remains were visible in the same region when he was brought there for inspection.</p><p>Soujanya, a 17-year-old college student, was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Dharmasthala.</p><p>The SIT officials, however, have not confirmed that the area where the remains were found actually matches with the location identified by Gowda earlier. They are further looking in the same area to determine if additional evidence can be found or not.</p><p>After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-case-sit-conducts-mahazar-of-spot-from-where-skull-was-taken-by-complainant-witness-3722024">mahazar conducted on September 12</a>, a video of Gowda claiming to have "seen several bodies buried" at Banglegudde near Nethravathi bathing ghat had gone viral on social media.</p><p>In the video, he was heard saying, "During the first mahazar, I saw three human skeletons. During the second mahazar, I saw a heap of bodies beneath the ground. In total, I have seen five skeletons." </p><p>The remains found on Wednesday will undergo scientific analysis to establish identity, time of death, and possible cause. Officials added that further details would be made public once the forensic results are available.</p><p><em>(With inputs from Naina J A)</em></p>