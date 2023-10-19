DK Shivakumar assures K'taka govt's stand on Maharashtra health insurance scheme for border area residents

The Suvarna Vidhan Soudha has been constructed here to send a message that Belagavi is an inseparable part of the state and its second capital. "Belagavi will remain in Karnataka," DKS added.

Regarding verdict of the case alleging illegal assets amassed by him to be given by the court on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "My counsel has filed a petition regarding the improper FIR and it has flaws. Counsels will take care of the case."

On a query about Tamil Nadu inviting tender for Metro railway line between Hosur and Bommasandra, Shivakumar said, "Tamil Nadu has been studying feasibility of the Metro line. They have not called tenders, but made request for feasibility study. Centre has 50 per cent stake in Metro and with the railway connectivity increasing, it will facilitate people's travelling. There was also no rule that buses of Maharashtra should not ply here."