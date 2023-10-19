DK Shivakumar assures K'taka govt's stand on Maharashtra health insurance scheme for border area residents

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that state government will take a stand regarding Maharashtra offering health insurance benefit schemes for the people living in the border areas of state. Shivakumar said he does not want to 'create any controversy' and talks will be held with CM Siddaramaiah in this regard.
Shivakumar told reporters here, "We are aware of Maharashtra establishing office at Chandgad taluk in Kolhapur district to facilitate the people from the border areas to get benefits of health insurance scheme. The Karnataka government will take a stand in this regard and the CM would be apprised of the developments."
The Suvarna Vidhan Soudha has been constructed here to send a message that Belagavi is an inseparable part of the state and its second capital. "Belagavi will remain in Karnataka," DKS added.
Regarding verdict of the case alleging illegal assets amassed by him to be given by the court on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "My counsel has filed a petition regarding the improper FIR and it has flaws. Counsels will take care of the case."
On a query about Tamil Nadu inviting tender for Metro railway line between Hosur and Bommasandra, Shivakumar said, "Tamil Nadu has been studying feasibility of the Metro line. They have not called tenders, but made request for feasibility study. Centre has 50 per cent stake in Metro and with the railway connectivity increasing, it will facilitate people's travelling. There was also no rule that buses of Maharashtra should not ply here."
Shivakumar also denied reports of any rift with PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi.
Asked about Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Hiremath backing Shivakumar for CM's post, he said, "The chief minister issue was left to the party high command and I do not give much attention towards it. Congress has been given mandate by the people for five years and we want to just provide good governance to the people."
Monsoon deficit has seen Karnataka receiving rains for only about 60 to 70 days. "The government has been stressing on increasing power generation and I recently held a meeting with Energy Minister K J George regarding the same."
"We are giving three-phase power to farmers for 6 hours and shall hold talks with CM to extend it to 7 hours. Farmers should also use water judiciously, Shivakumar said.
"Illegal water lifting from canals has been costing the government dearly. Laws will be amended to prevent water theft and water users' cooperative societies too would be reactivated, Shivakumar added.