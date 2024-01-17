DKS should become CM in near future: Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru: Former minister and MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday showered praises on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, suggesting that the Congress state president be made the chief minister.
“The government is doing good work by clearing up pavements for the benefit of pedestrians, especially the elderly and students. DK Shivakumar is doing good work. I wish that he becomes the chief minister some day,” he said at the Janata Darshan programme held in Malleswaram.
Both Narayan and Shivakumar hail from the dominant Vokkaliga community.
Shivakumar has, on several occasions, expressed his desire to become the chief minister, an ambition that led to his tug-of-war for the top job with Siddaramaiah.
It is also speculated that there’s a power-sharing agreement between the two, according to which Shivakumar will become the chief minister after two-and-a-half years.